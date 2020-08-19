816 pourakarmikas have tested positive: BBMP

It submits data to the High Court

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Wednesday told the High Court of Karnataka that 816 pourakarmikas, supervisors, drivers, and helpers engaged in sold waste management process in the city have tested positive for COVID-19.

While 423 of them have been hospitalised, 341 are admitted in COVID care centres, and 52 are under home isolation.

The data was submitted before a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi during the hearing of PIL petitions related to issues on COVID-19 health management.

The BBMP has, so far, conducted 11,902 Rapid Antigen Tests and 3,872 RT-PCR tests on pourakarmikas, including supervisors, drivers, and helpers.

As the BBMP said that it was subjecting symptomatic pourakarmikas and others, who have tested negative in RAT, to RT-PCT test for confirmation, the Bench asked the BBMP to clarify whether such pourakarmikas and others are subjected to quarantine till the results of RT-PCT test are out.

Further hearing on the petitions has been adjourned till August 26.