816 pourakarmikas have tested positive: BBMP

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Wednesday told the High Court of Karnataka that 816 pourakarmikas, supervisors, drivers, and helpers engaged in sold waste management process in the city have tested positive for COVID-19.
While 423 of them have been hospitalised, 341 are admitted in COVID care centres, and 52 are under home isolation.
The data was submitted before a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi during the hearing of PIL petitions related to issues on COVID-19 health management.
The BBMP has, so far, conducted 11,902 Rapid Antigen Tests and 3,872 RT-PCR tests on pourakarmikas, including supervisors, drivers, and helpers.
As the BBMP said that it was subjecting symptomatic pourakarmikas and others, who have tested negative in RAT, to RT-PCT test for confirmation, the Bench asked the BBMP to clarify whether such pourakarmikas and others are subjected to quarantine till the results of RT-PCT test are out.
Further hearing on the petitions has been adjourned till August 26.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath