814 new cases in Hassan

In the highest-ever spike, Hassan recorded 814 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the number of cases in the district to 34,864. Including three deaths on the day, so far 522 people have died due to the infection in the district.

A total of 30,506 have recovered and 3,836 are under treatment. As many as 54 patients are in ICUs. Of the fresh cases, the highest of 253 are from Hassan, 121 from Channarayapatna, 118 from Holeanrasipur, 89 from Arsikere, 86 from Sakaeshpur, 55 from Arkalgud, 30 in Alur, 61 in Belur and one from another district. One person from Arsikere and two from Hassan died on the day.

The district administration has taken measures to increase the beds in Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, besides strengthening medical facilities at taluk hospitals and community health centres. The officers have appealed to the public to follow the COVID-19 guidelines strictly and stay at home to avoid the infection.