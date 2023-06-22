HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

80-year-old woman in Koppal district who lives in tiny house gets electricity bill of ₹1 lakh

Gescom clarify that owing to technical glitches and an error by staff, the meter reader issued an exorbitant bill

June 22, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company Limited (Gescom) has shocked an 80-year-old woman in Koppal district, by issuing an electricity bill for May amounting to ₹1.03 lakh for a tiny shed house with only 2 bulbs.

The octogenarian, Girijamma, and her son stay in a tiny house in Bhagyanagar locality in Koppal town and they received the electricity bill of ₹1,03,315 for May. 

Ms. Girijamma used to get a bill of ₹70 to ₹80 every month. Her son is a daily-wage worker.

However, Gescom officials visited Ms. Girijamma to inspect the meter and clarified that owing to technical glitches and an error by staff, the meter reader issued an exorbitant bill. The officials also clarified that she need not pay the amount.

Gescom Chief Executive Engineer Rajesh visited Ms. Girijamma and said that she need not pay the electricity bill and assured her of taking action against the staff concerned for issuing the bill.

Related Topics

Karnataka / electricity production and distribution

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.