80-year-old woman in Koppal district who lives in tiny house gets electricity bill of ₹1 lakh

June 22, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company Limited (Gescom) has shocked an 80-year-old woman in Koppal district, by issuing an electricity bill for May amounting to ₹1.03 lakh for a tiny shed house with only 2 bulbs.

The octogenarian, Girijamma, and her son stay in a tiny house in Bhagyanagar locality in Koppal town and they received the electricity bill of ₹1,03,315 for May.

Ms. Girijamma used to get a bill of ₹70 to ₹80 every month. Her son is a daily-wage worker.

However, Gescom officials visited Ms. Girijamma to inspect the meter and clarified that owing to technical glitches and an error by staff, the meter reader issued an exorbitant bill. The officials also clarified that she need not pay the amount.

Gescom Chief Executive Engineer Rajesh visited Ms. Girijamma and said that she need not pay the electricity bill and assured her of taking action against the staff concerned for issuing the bill.