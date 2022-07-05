Karnataka

75% attendance compulsory for Class X students

The Department of School Education and Literacy has made 75% attendance compulsory for Class X students who will appear for the SSLC examination in the academic year 2022-23.

According to the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) Act-1966 and rule 37, 75% of attendance is compulsory for those attending the SSLC exam.

Due to the COVID-19, there was no compulsory attendance for SSLC exams in the academic year of 2020-21. As the pandemic continued during the academic year 2021-22, the government had exempted physical class attendance for all students and ordered online classes. KSEEB had given some exemption from compulsory attendance for the SSLC students.

In the 2022-23 academic year, full fledged physical classes are being conducted across the state. So, the department has made 75% attendance compulsory.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 5, 2022 11:51:41 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/75-attendance-compulsory-for-class-x-students/article65603891.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY