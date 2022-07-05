The Department of School Education and Literacy has made 75% attendance compulsory for Class X students who will appear for the SSLC examination in the academic year 2022-23.

According to the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) Act-1966 and rule 37, 75% of attendance is compulsory for those attending the SSLC exam.

Due to the COVID-19, there was no compulsory attendance for SSLC exams in the academic year of 2020-21. As the pandemic continued during the academic year 2021-22, the government had exempted physical class attendance for all students and ordered online classes. KSEEB had given some exemption from compulsory attendance for the SSLC students.

In the 2022-23 academic year, full fledged physical classes are being conducted across the state. So, the department has made 75% attendance compulsory.