74 fresh cases in Shivamogga

Shivamogga district reported 74 fresh cases of COVID-19 and one more death on Thursday. With that, total deaths due to the infection increased to 1,041. Among the fresh cases, 28 were reported in Shivamogga, 14 in Bhadravati, 17 in Thirthahalli, three in Shikaripur, four in Sagar, seven in Hosanagar and one from out of the district. As of Thursday, 435 are under treatment.

Hassan reported 126 fresh cases and one death on the day. Total cases in the district increased to 1,06,425. So far 1,266 people have died in the district due to the infection. As many as 1,062 are under treatment, said a bulletin issued by the Health Department.