73-year-old injured in wild elephant attack in Tumakuru

A video grab of the elephant that attacked a man in Tumakuru on Monday.

A video grab of the elephant that attacked a man in Tumakuru on Monday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 73-year-old man sustained serious injuries after a tusker trampled him in Kolihalli of Tumakuru taluk on Monday.

Venkatachala Murthy was going to the construction site of his house near his field around 7.30 a.m. when the tusker attacked him. He has been shifted to a private hospital in Tumakuru.

Raju, his son, told The Hindu that some villagers had seen the tusker earlier and had alerted Murthy, but he failed to register the matter as he had hearing troubles.

Deputy Conservator of Forests Girish said the tusker had come from Adarangi forest in Nelamangala taluk of Bengaluru Rural district. It entered Tumakuru district on Sunday night and was going back to Adarangi forest at the time of the incident.

Forest personnel are tracking the tusker and making announcements on loudspeakers for people to move away from its path. The official said that if the elephant stays in the district, an operation would be conducted to drive it back into the forest.

