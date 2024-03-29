68th Railway Week celebrated, 22 staff honoured for exemplary service

March 29, 2024 07:11 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - MYSURU

The 68th Railway Week was celebrated by the Mysuru Division of the South Western Railway here on Friday and 22 staff were awarded for their exemplary service to mark the occasion.

The awards for the year 2022-23 were presented by Divisional Railway Manager Shilpi Agarwal who lauded the staff for their diligent contribution.

She highlighted the division’s achievements for the year 2023-24 and pointed out that Mysuru Division received efficiency shields in categories such as Electrical, Mechanical, Inter-divisional Rajbhasha, and Scrap performance, along with recognition for key performance indices.

Besides, Mysuru Railway Station was acknowledged as the best-maintained Major Station, while Bageshpura Railway Station received the distinction of being the best-maintained Minor Station across the South Western Railway network during the Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar held at the headquarters in Hubballi in January earlier this year, said Ms. Agarwal.

She pointed out that in addition, seven employees of the Mysuru Division were commended and awarded for their meritorious service at the Zonal level during the Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar ceremony held on 23 January, 2024.

Underlining the key performance highlights for the year 2023-24, Ms. Shilpi Agarwal pointed said that the division achieved the highest-ever freight loading of 10.503 million tonnes, marking a significant increase of 9.083% compared to the previous year.(surpassing the previous financial year’s loading of 9.549 MT)

The freight earnings of ₹9,07.91 crore surpassed the previous year’s earnings of ₹8,97.28 crore a month in advance and its highest-ever overall revenue of ₹1,330.17 crore has surpassd the previous year’s overall earnings of ₹1,304.91 crores in just 334 days, Ms. Agarwal added.

She said the Mysuru Division had transported 30.47 million Passengers up to February 2024, reflecting a 5.10% increase from the previous year. On the track electrification, she said 342.8 RKM (Route Kilometers) out of the targeted 395 RKM across the division has already been completed.

Senior officials including Additional Divisional Railway Managers Vinayak Nayak and E. Vijaya, Vishnu Gouda, Senior Divisional Personnel Officer, and others were present.