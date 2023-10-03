66 Agniveers pass out of MLIRC in Belagavi

October 03, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - Belagavi

As many as 66 Agniveers passed out of the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre (MLIRC) as part of the Agnipath scheme training in Belagavi on Tuesday.

A ceremonial attestation parade was held at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre, Belagavi. Agniveers were attested after their successful completion of 31 weeks of training.

The attestation parade of the Agniveers was reviewed by Brigadier Joydip Mukherjee, Commandant, Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre.

Addressing the newly attested Agniveers, the Reviewing Officer reminded them of the rich heritage and the glory of the Maratha Light Infantry, as one of the oldest infantry regiments of the Indian Army.

He also stressed upon the importance of discipline and physical fitness in a soldier’s life. He exuded the confidence in the training conducted at the regimental entre and assured that it will stand the young soldiers in good stead before wishing them the very best in their future assignments.

The Reviewing Officer also awarded medals to meritorious Agniveers for excelling in different spheres of training.

Naik Yashwant Ghadge Victoria Cross Medal for overall Best Agniveer was awarded to Agniveer Patil Vaibhav Shamrao.