645 test positive in State

As many as 645 people across the State tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 9,33,077.

With six patients succumbing to the virus in Karnataka – four from Bengaluru Urban district, one each in Bengaluru Rural and Mandya districts – the death toll rose to 12,181.

This is apart from the 19 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 807 people, who recovered from COVID-19 were discharged on Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,10,377. Of the remaining 7,865 active patients, 172 people are in ICUs.

The positivity rate for the day stood at 0.79%, while Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 0.93%.

Bengaluru Urban reported the maximum number of cases - 357 - across Karnataka, taking its tally to 3,95,509.

As many as 80,925 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 72,393 RT-PCR tests.