622 stranded in other districts reach Dharwad

As many as 622 persons who were stranded in Bengaluru and other places due to lockdown were brought back here on Monday.

According to officials, these workers are natives of Dharwad district and most of them were engaged in construction and other sectors in Bengaluru and some other places. They arrived here in 25 buses on Sunday night and in the early hours of Monday. Officials said that those who are residents of Hubballi and Dharwad were immediately sent home, while those from other parts of the district were provided food and accommodation at different hostels here and sent to their native places by buses arranged by the administration in the morning hours.

On Monday, people from other districts who were stranded here started leaving. The officials have made arrangements for sending workers, students and others back home on NWKRTC buses.

Deputy Commissioner M. Deepa visited the new bus station here and inspected the arrangements made to help passengers reach their destinations.

Ms. Deepa said that officials have arranged for registration of passengers going to other parts of the State at the new bus stations in Hubballi and Dharwad.

Ms. Deepa immediately responded to the pleas of over 20 workers from Hadagali village of Aland taluk in Kalaburagi district who were stranded at Nigadi village near here since the lockdown was announced and directed the officials concerned to arrange for their travel.

A total of 309 passengers, 180 from Dharwad and 129 from Hubballi, left here for their destinations by 5.30 p.m.