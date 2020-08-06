Karnataka

60-year-old woman swept away in drain in Udupi

A 60-year-old woman from Puttur village of Udupi died after she slipped into an overflowing stormwater drain in Hanumanth Nagar of Nittur on the outskirts of Udupi on Wednesday night.

The Udupi Town police gave the name of the deceased as Gulabi. The police said a passerby saw Gulabi slipping and falling into the drain as it was raining heavily in the area and other parts of Udupi. Her body was fished out later.

This is second death resulting from rain in Udupi. On August 3, Sooramma Poojarti died after she was washed away in an overflowing stream in Mururu of Kaltodu village in Byndoor.

