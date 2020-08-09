5,985 fresh COVID-19 cases, 107 deaths in State

A total of 5,985 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday in the State. With this, the total number of cases stands at 1,78,087.
Meanwhile, 4,670 patients were discharged on Sunday. With this, the total number of discharges stands at 93,908. The recovery rate in the State stands at 52.73%.
A total of 107 deaths were reported on Sunday, taking the total number of fatalities to 3,198.
According to the media bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, 678 patients out of the total 80,973 active cases were admitted in intensive care units in different hospitals.
The spread of COVID-19 in districts besides Bengaluru have also been increasing in the last few days. While 41% of the total 1.78 COVID-19 cases are reported in Bengaluru, the remaining were reported in the other 29 districts in Karnataka.
While Bengaluru reported 1,948 new COVID-19 cases in the State, five other districts recorded over 200 cases.
On Sunday, 37,936 tests were conducted in the State. While 17,113 cases were rapid antigen tests, the remaining were RT PCR and other tests.
