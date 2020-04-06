55-year-old farmer dies of monkey fever

A 55-year-old farmer from Udukere village in Tirthahalli has died due to Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), also known as monkey fever, at a private hospital at Manipal in Udupi district on Monday.

With this, the total number of persons who have succumbed to KFD in Shivamogga district since January 1 has risen to five. The deceased was suffering from high fever, fatigue and pain in joints. His blood samples tested positive for KFD. He was admitted to the private hospital in Manipal for treatment on March 30.

Ashoka M.V., Tirthahalli Taluk Health Officer, told The Hindu that, on Monday, the health condition of the patient worsened and he breathed last at 11 a.m.

Three new cases

Meanwhile, three new positive cases of KFD were reported from Sagar taluk on Sunday of which one is from Aralagodu, the epicentre of last year’s outbreak; one from Maralagodu village while another case is from Henni-Vadanabailu village.

Results awaited

On Monday, a four-year-old child from Seegemakki village in Sharavati river backwater region showing symptoms of KFD was admitted to the government general hospital in Sagar.

His blood samples have been sent to Viral Diagnostic Laboratory in Shivamogga for testing.

Shivamogga district has recorded as many as 133 positive cases of KFD since January 1 that includes 105 cases from Tirthahalli taluk and 28 cases from Sagar taluk.