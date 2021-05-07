531 beds with oxygen facilities in stabilization centres, CCCs

A total of 531 beds have been fitted with oxygen facilities in the BBMP’s 14 COVID-19 Care Centres (CCCs) and the 12 maternity hospitals that have been converted into stabilization centres. These beds have either oxygen cylinders or oxygen concentrators.

The 12 stabilisation centres have a capacity of 254 beds, of which 240 are being converted into oxygenated beds. Of these, 181 beds are ready — 166 beds with oxygen cylinder facility, 15 with oxygen concentrators. Currently, only two are occupied and remaining 179 oxygen beds are available, said BBMP in a press release.

Similarly, steps are being taken to convert 20% of the 2,064 beds in 14 CCC into oxygenated beds. According to the BBMP, 350 oxygenated beds have been installed – 102 beds with oxygen cylinder support and 248 beds with oxygen concentrators.

BBMP’s Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta told The Hindu that there was intense pressure on the medical infrastructure. “The solution lies in increasing beds, ICU, oxygenated beds, while ensuring adequate oxygen, nursing and medical staff,” he said.

Monitoring oxygen

Earlier, the civic chief chaired a review meeting on oxygen supplies and instructed the officials to make sure the supervisors and nodal officers not only provide information but also monitor if oxygen refilling agencies are supplying the required amount of oxygen to specific hospitals in BBMP limits.

He said this should be done along with the information provided by nodal officers/ camp officers, as appointed by the Directorate of Industries and Commerce, for each of the supply of oxygen refilling agencies on oxygen stock, supply etc. at the oxygen supply agency level.

