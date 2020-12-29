519 SJCE students get jobs in COVID-hit year

700 students join B.E., BCA at JSS Science and Technology University

JSS Science and Technology University (JSS S and T), Mysuru has said that 101 companies offered 519 job opportunities to its students between August and December 2020.

University Registrar S.A. Dhanaraj said the university campus attracted many companies for recruitment despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Registrar was speaking at a function organised to welcome the newly-admitted students to Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering (SJCE), a constituent college of the University, here on Monday.

Vice-chancellor (acting) Siddaramaiah, the Registrar, and Principal S.B. Kivade welcomed the students online.

A total of 700 students joined the induction programme from all branches of B.E. and BCA.

Mr. Dhanaraj introduced research facilities, learning centres and the autonomy of syllabus and courses offered to the students on the occasion.

The week-long induction programme is designed to empower students on life skills, personality development, Indian culture and tradition, healthy lifestyle and career prospects and other developmental aspects, a release said here.

Speakers from renowned industries and achievers will be addressing the newcomers to enlighten them on becoming successful technical graduates and great human beings.

The acting VC spoke about the achievements of University in the areas of industry-institute collaboration, entrepreneurship research opportunities, dual degree programmes, and certificate and diploma courses which will be offered to the students in the coming years along with their regular UG programmes.