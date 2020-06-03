51 new cases in Belagavi

As many as 51 persons tested positive in Belagavi district on Tuesday, in what was the highest single-day spike in cases. Except two, who are contacts of earlier positive cases, the others are Maharashtra returnees. This has pushed the tally to 212.

They are all from Belagavi, Athani and Hukkeri taluks. They are all admitted in the district designated COVID-19 hospital and are responding to treatment.

Meanwhile, the total number of those discharged from the designated hospital reached 126. There are only 85 active cases in hospital now. An old woman with co-morbidities died before her results were out early in April.

There are 13 containment zones in the district till Tuesday morning.