51 labourers returning from Mumbai quarantined

As a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19, as many as 51 labourers who were returning to their native places from Mumbai have been quarantined at a private health establishment in the city.

These workers who hail from rural areas of Shivamogga, Hassan and Chikkamagaluru districts were working for a private firm in Mumbai. Following the announcement of the lockdown and subsequent withdrawal of the public transportation services, they had hired a private bus to return to their native places from Mumbai.

On Friday morning, the police intercepted the bus at Ashoka Circle in Shivamogga city. They were immediately brought to McGann Hospital, a government hospital attached to Shivamogga Institute of Medical Sciences. Thermal screening and other tests were conducted on them.

Rajesh Suragihalli, District Health Officer, told The Hindu that though none of them tested positive for COVID-19, they would be quarantined for 14 days at a private hospital in Shivamogga as a precautionary measure after which they will be sent to their native places.