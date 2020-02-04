51 cases against Made Gowda and other farmers withdrawn

In a relief to farmers who participated in various protests, the State Cabinet on Tuesday decided to withdraw 51 cases pending against them.

Out of 51 cases, 35 are pending against farmers and their leader and former MP G. Made Gowda of the Cauvery Raitha Hita Rakshana Samiti of Mandya. At a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa it was decided that cases booked in connection with protests seeking Cauvery water would be withdrawn.

Briefing on the decisions taken by the Cabinet, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said criminal cases were pending against farmers who participated in protests related to the Yettinahole project in Hassan and the Kalasa-Banduri Nala project in Belagavi.

Asked whether the government had decided to withdraw cases against BJP and RSS activists, the Minister said no such decision was taken and a large number of cases were related to farmers.

Conspiracy case

In another major decision, the Cabinet authorised the police to further investigate a case of allegedly conspiracy against Sri Raghaveshwara Bharathi Swami of Ramachandrapura Mutt.

During the Kamadhana Poornima Utsav at Gokarna, some people are said to have distributed “vulgar” CDs and articles against Raghaveshwara Bharathi. The accused “conspired to create communal disharmony and committed acts which threatened the unity and integrity of society”, the Minister said.

Mr. Madhuswamy said the case was booked on April 1, 2010, at the Gokakarna police station under the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986. The case was brought before the Cabinet during the rule of the Siddaramaiah government in 2015 for withdrawal, but a decision was not taken, the Minister said.

Public holidays

The Cabinet also decided to reduce the number of public holidays from 15 to 10. However, government employees who don’t avail fourth Saturday holiday will be eligible for 15 casual leaves a year.