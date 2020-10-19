5,018 new COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka

After several days, the number of COVID-19 cases in the State declined on Monday. As many as 5,018 new cases were reported across Karnataka, taking the total number of cases to 7.7 lakh cases. A total of 8,005 patients were discharged on the day, taking the overall number of persons discharged to 6.5 lakh.

Meanwhile, 64 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the State, taking the toll to 10,542. In addition, 19 patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 have died of other reasons.

As on Monday, there were 1.06 lakh active cases in the State, and 932 patients admitted in ICUs in different hospitals. The positivity rate for the day was 6.38%, while the case fatality rate was 1.27%.

A total of 78,581 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Monday. In Bengaluru Urban, as many as 2,481 new COVID-19 cases were detected and 2,363 patients discharged.