₹500-crore plan for Hampi, Anjanadri development

It includes a hotel, helipad, theme park and 1,000 student-capacity hostel

Tourism Minister C.P. Yogeshwar said that the State government had planned to develop the World Heritage Site of Hampi and Anjanadri at a cost of ₹500 crore.

Speaking to media representatives after holding a review meeting of his department’s key officers at Kamalapur in Vijayanagara district on Wednesday, the Minister said that the comprehensive development plan included building a three-star hotel, helipad, theme park and a hostel that could accommodate around 1,000 students.

“There is 200 acres of government lands near Hampi Zoo and we are planning to build a three-star hotel there at a cost of around ₹20 crore. The bhumi puja would be performed in a week. We have also planned to build a helipad, theme park and a hostel that could accommodate around 1,000 students. We would provide the hostel facility at a very reasonable rate to students who are willing to study Hampi history,” he said.

The Minister also said that Hampi Master Plan was being revised to give more focus on infrastructure development to attract tourists. “The revision of the plan would be completed in two months. The plan encourages homestays as they provide homely accommodation to the tourists without harming the environment. We cannot create one more Hampi. We have to protect, develop and make use of it,” he said.

On the development of Anjanadri Hill in Koppal district, he said that the government had plans to develop a two-lane road and ropeway that could help visitors orbit the holy mountain. He also took objections to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that claimed Anjanadri in Tirumala was the birthplace of Lord Hanuman.

“There is no doubt about the fact that the Anjanadri Hill in Koppal district was the birthplace of Lord Hanuman. There are a number of references in the mythological texts about it. It is not correct on the part of TTD to claim that Anjanadri in Tirumala was the birthplace of Hanuman,” he said.

He declined to comment on the political developments in the State, especially those surrounding the speculations about the replacement of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and the resignation of former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi from the assembly membership.

The Minister also visited the Anjanadri Hill in the morning.