50 voluntarily donate blood in Udupi district

To deal with the possible shortage of blood at the District Blood Bank, 50 youth in the 20 to 40 age group donated blood at a voluntary blood donation camp organised by the Karavali Swayam Prerita Raktadanigala Sangha at S.V. Pre-University College Hall at Gangolli in Udupi district on Wednesday.

Divakar N. Kharvi, sangha coordinator, said that the camp was held after District Blood Bank Officer Veena informed them of a likely shortage of blood. Hence, the camp was organised after getting permission from the authorities and 50 units of blood was collected.

District Surgeon Madhusudhan Nayak told The Hindu that blood stock at the District Blood Bank would last till April 19. Hence, to deal with any shortage thereafter, the camp was held.