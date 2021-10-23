5 members of a family found dead in Belagavi

Gopal Doddappa Hadimani, the father, left behind a note saying he was upset after his wife, Jayakka, died of black fungus a few months ago, police said

Five persons of a family were found dead in Borgal village near Hukkeri in Belagavi district on Saturday.

The victims were identified as Gopal Doddappa Hadimani, 46, a former Army man, and his children — Soumya, 19, Swati, 16, Sakshi, 12, and Srujan, 10, and were found on the bed and the floor at home.

The police said Mr. Hadimani left behind a note saying he was upset after his wife, Jayakka, died of black fungus a few months ago.

According to the police, he consumed poison after feeding his children food laced with poison. The police also said that in the note, Mr. Hadimani said he had kept aside ₹20,000 for the last rites and asked the neighbours to conduct them with the help of the police.

A case has been registered. The police also said Mr. Hadimani’s employment after his discharge from the Army was unstable.

Govind Karjol, District in-charge Minister, expressed condolences.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help)