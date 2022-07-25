₹5 lakh compensation to families of three burns victims

In all, eight suffered burns in a fire that broke out at a factory in Hubballi

Minister Halappa Achar speaking to workers who survived the fire at a sparkler candles unit in Hubballi. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Minister for Mines and Geology and Dharwad in-charge Halappa Achar has announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh each for the families of the three people killed in the fire that broke out at a factory in an industrial estate of Hubballi on Saturday.

In all, eight people suffered burns in the fire at the sparkler candles manufacturing unit at Tarihal Industrial Estate. Of these, 25-year-old Malesh Haddannanavar, 45-year-old Gouravva Hiremath and 34-year-old Vijayalakshmi Yachchanagar, who suffered severe burns, died.

Mr. Achar, who visited the factory on Sunday, said that strict action will be taken against those responsible for the accident.

He said that officials have been directed to conduct a survey of factories being run without the requisite permissions and submit a report within three days. Those who have begun operations without permissions will be dealt with strictly, he said.

Lauding the police and Fire and Emergency Services personnel for quick action and relief measures, he said that the Department of Woman and Child Development will extend the necessary assistance to the children of the deceased workers.

He said that the factory started functioning a month ago without any registration or permits. The officials have already investigated the matter and action will be taken against those responsible.

Subsequently, the Minister visited KIMS Hospital and enquired about the health of those injured and consoled their family members.

He was accompanied by Member of Legislative Assembly Arvind Bellad, Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde, Police Commissioner Labhu Ram, Superintendent of Police Lokesh Jaglasar and others.

A Mumbai-based businessman Abdul Sheikh has taken the factory premises on lease and commenced operations to manufacture sparkler candles. He is absconding and the police have launched a search for him.