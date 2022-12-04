  1. EPaper
48 lakh children to be inoculated against Japanese Encephalitis

December 04, 2022 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
In the first week of December, vaccinations will primarily be focused on private and government schools. 

Around 48 lakh children, between the age group of 1 and 15 years, in the State will receive the Japanese Encephalitis (JE) vaccine in a special vaccination drive which will start from December 5 and last for three weeks. While a total of 68,000 cases of JE are reported in the country every year, around 20-30% patients die because of it.

"Among those who are cured, 30% to 50% of people end up with sensory and motor weakness, and other permanent physical and mental disabilities", Health Minister Sudhakar said while announcing the campaign. The children will be vaccinated free of cost by the Union government.

He further said, "In the first week of December, vaccinations will primarily be focused on private and government schools. Following this, in the next two weeks, we will focus on vaccination drives in health institutions, Anganwadi centres and among communities. The Union Health Ministry will supply us with the Jenvac vaccine to conduct the drive."

