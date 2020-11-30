4.69 lakh healthcare workers registered for COVID-19 vaccine

Around 4.69 lakh healthcare workers, including those in government and private sectors, have registered for the COVID-19 vaccination. However, many healthcare workers are yet to register and the list will be updated soon.

The Cabinet Secretary, Government of India, conducted a videoconference meeting with Chief Secretaries of various States and UTs on Monday.

Across the State, Deputy Commissioners have held task force meetings to review cold-chain preparedness. Data collection on healthcare workers is also under way, a press release from the Department of Health and Family Welfare stated.

The State has also identified more than 30,000 vaccination sites and the process for identification of vaccinators from private facilities has been initiated. It has also provided a list of cold storage and dry storage facilities available and requested the Centre for more equipment. “The State has proposed three new regional vaccine stores in the districts of Bengaluru Urban, Shivamogga, and Ballari, and to have a better distribution network, vaccine vans and refrigerated vaccine vans have been requested,” the release stated.