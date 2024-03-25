GIFT a SubscriptionGift
4.66 lakh people in Kodagu eligible to cast vote

March 25, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A part of Mysuru parliamentary constituency, as many as 4.66 lakh people in Kodagu are eligible to cast their ballot. Out of 4,66,154 voters, 2,37,660 are women, 2,28,478 are men, and 16 are others.

Deputy Commissioner Venkataraja on Monday said the election notification will be issued on March 28 and from the same day onwards nomination papers for the elections to Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha can be filed. April 4 is the last date for filing the nomination papers.

Kodagu comprises of two assembly constituencies – Virajpet and Madikeri.

Madikeri has 2,36,562 voters, including 1,15,159 male, 1,21,394 female voters and nine others. In Virajpet, there are 2,29,592 voters, including 1,13,319 male, 1,16,266 female and seven others.

Kodagu has 9,076 voters who are in the age group of 18 and 19 years. Also, there are over 4,000 voters who are physically challenged. Kodagu has 546 polling booths. The district has 44 sectors officers, 21 flying squads, and 42 static surveillance teams.

