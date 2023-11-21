HamberMenu
44th Sharana Kammata Anubhav Mantap Utsav at Basavakalyan from November 25

November 21, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the district unit of the Jagatika Lingayat Mahasabha releasing the 44th Sharana Kammata Anubhav Mantap Utsav posters in Kalaburagi on Tuesday.

Members of the district unit of the Jagatika Lingayat Mahasabha releasing the 44th Sharana Kammata Anubhav Mantap Utsav posters in Kalaburagi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The 44th Sharana Kammata Anubhav Mantap Utsav will be organised by the Vishwa Basava Dharma Trust at Basavakalyan in Bidar district on November 25 and 26.

Jagatika Lingayat Mahasabha members Prabhuling Mahagaonkar, R.G. Shetgar and Ravindra Shahabadi, addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, said that Legislative Council chairman Basavaraj Horatti will inaugurate the two-day event.

Minister for Ecology, Environment and Forest Eshwar Khandre will preside over the function.

Women and Child Welfare Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar will release volumes of Vachanas authored by writers in Kannada, Telugu and Marathi.

A seminar will be held on the topic, “Lingayat Independent Religion: Problem-Challenge and Solutions”.

In the evening, the Guruchannabasava Samskritika Kala troupe will perform a play, Mahakranti.

Awards

Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) S. Somnath will be conferred with Anubhava Mantap Rashtriya Prashasti.

A former judge of the Supreme Court Shivaraj V. Patil will be conferred with the Dr. Channabasva Pattadevaru Anubhav Mantap Prashasti in recognition of his contribution to society.

The trust will confer the Dr. M.M. Kalburgi National Research Award on Dr. B.V. Shiroor from Hubballi for his extensive research works on the Vachanas.

Channabasavanna Balate of Bhalki will be honoured with Okkaliga Muddanna Savayuva Krishi Prashasti

