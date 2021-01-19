Karnataka

435 new cases

A total of 435 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the State on Monday. With this, the total number of positive cases stands at 9.32 lakh. Of these, 9.12 lakh patients have been discharged and 973 people were reported to be discharged on Monday.

The tests conducted on Sunday declined to 69,265.

As many as nine new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the State, taking the total number of deaths 12,175. Of the total 8,033 active cases in the State, at least 177 patients are admitted in intensive care units across designated hospitals.

The positivity rate for the day stands at 0.62 % and the case fatality rate stands at 2.06 %.

