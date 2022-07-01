40 injured as buses collide
More than 40 people suffered injuries in a head-on collision between two buses near Lakkinakoppa in Shivamogga on Friday. A KSRTC bus heading towards Shivamogga from Sringeri and a private bus on its way to Koppa from Shivamogga met with the accident.
Including the drivers of both the buses, more than 40 people suffered injuries, said a press release issued by Shivamogga Police. Tunga Nagar Police have reached the spot. The injured have been admitted to Mc Gann Hospital in Shivamogga.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.