4 projects shortlisted for award

Four projects of students from the Department of Information Science and Engineering, GSSS Institute of Engineering and Technology for Women, have been shortlisted for the AICTE Chhatra Vishwakarma Awards 2020.

The release said the awards are a means to provide a platform to look at the societal challenges, with an aim to provide an innovative and low cost solution. The listed projects are as follows:

“Web crawler for Child Sexual Abuse using Convolutional Neural network (CNN)” by N. Harshitha, V. Harshitha, Tasima Khan guided by Reshma Banu, Professor and Head, Department of ISE. This project is related to Gender Responsive Mechanism to Combat Domestic violence.

“Self-Efficient and Sustainable Autonomous Lawn Mover ” by V. Neha Kowshik, S.Meghana, S.Likitha and Vaidehi M Purohit which will promote value-added agricultural products which was also guided by Reshma Banu;

“COVID-19 vaccine provenance using IOT by R. Mahima, R. Medha, S. Rashika, and P. Yashaswini and guided by Ayesha Taranum, Assistant Professor, Department of ISE and the project is for ensuring occupational health and safety issues.

The fourth project is “RFID-Based Smart Ticketing System for Public Transport System” by M.G. Shreya, S.K. Ranjitha, and K.J. Sanjana, guided by K.C. Thangamma, Assistant Professor, Department of ISE and the project is about reskilling /upskilling for ensuring livelihood.