4 new COVID-19 deaths push State’s toll to 57

A day after positive cases crossed 4,000, Karnataka recorded four COVID-19 deaths on Thursday. This is the highest reported in a day in the State since the pandemic broke out, taking the toll to 57.

All the four patients — two from Bengaluru Urban and one each from Gadag and Davangere — had comorbidities.

Two of them were female SARI patients, aged 65 and 60 respectively from Bengaluru Urban. They died on June 3 and their tests came positive on Thursday.

A 44-year-old male patient from Gadag, with fever, cough, diabetes and urinary tract infection, died on June 2 owing to sepsis and broncho-pneumonia, and an 83-year-old woman, admitted on May 31, with complaints of chest pain died on the same day due to severe acidosis and renal failure. Their samples also tested positive on Thursday.

257 cases

Meanwhile, 257 new cases were reported on Thursday, taking the tally in the State to 4,320.

As many as 149 of the new cases are returnees from Maharashtra. With 92 cases, Udupi reported a major chunk of the new cases.

Thursday’s numbers mean Udupi tops the State in positive and active cases. This district has 564 positive cases and 481 active cases.

Raichur saw 88 cases —the second highest on Thursday — and 76 of them were infected through five Maharashtra returnees who had tested positive.