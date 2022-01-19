Karnataka

4 IPS officers transferred

The State Government on Wednesday transferred four IPS officers. Santosh Babu, who was Deputy Commissioner of Police, Intelligence, Bengaluru, has been posted with immediate effect as Superintendent of Police, Ramanagaram. IPS officer S. Girish, who held that post, is now Deputy Commissioner of Police, Whitefield.

G. Radhika, who held the post of Superintendent of Police, Chitradurga, is the new Director, Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (Security & Vigilance). The post in Chitradurga will be held by K. Parashurama, who was Superintendent of Police, Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 19, 2022 11:27:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/4-ips-officers-transferred/article38294159.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY