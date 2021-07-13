Karnataka

4 convicted for pouring acid on woman

The attack took place in Sringeri taluk, which is home to the Vidyashankara temple and Sringeri Sharada Peetha.   | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

A Chikkamagaluru court, on July 13, convicted four persons accused of pouring acid on a young woman at Menase in Sringeri taluk of Karnataka. The court will pronounce the quantum of punishment on July 15.

The convicted persons are Ganesh, Kabir, Majid and Vinod. They threw acid on Sumana, 29, on April 18, 2015. The victim lost an eye and underwent multiple surgeries following the attack.

Sudheer Hegde, who is now ACP at Madiwala in Bengaluru, conducted the investigation and submitted a charge-sheet. At the time of the attack, he was Police Inspector of Sringeri.

Sumana now works in the Agriculture Department in Chikkamagaluru on a contract basis.


