36,543 new voters in Kalaburagi district

April 16, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 36,543 new voters have enrolled their names in Kalaburagi district. They will be exercising their franchise for the first time in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The Kalaburagi Lok Sabha Constituency spread over eight Assembly constituencies, Afzalpur, Jewargi, Chittapur, Kalaburagi North, Kalaburagi South, Kalaburagi Rural, Sedam in Kalaburagi district and Gurmitkal in Yadgir district, has 20,65,018 existing voters, 10,34,005 male, 10,30,677 female and 336 others.

Of the newly registered voters, the maximum is in Chittapur constituency (4,712), followed by Kalaburagi Rural (4,328), Sedam (3,999), Kalaburagi North (3,969), Afzalpur (3,837), Jewargi (3,816) and Kalaburagi South (3,772).

And, two more segments, Aland Assembly Constituency (with 4,334 new voters) and Chincholi Assembly Constituency (with 3,771 new voters), in the district fall under the Bidar Lok Sabha Constituency.

Jewargi constituency has registered 1,531 new female voters which is the lowest among all the constituencies in the district. And, Chittapur constituency has enrolled 1,967 new female voters for the highest number in the district. The number of first-time voters is expected to further go up in the final list.

