3,500 expected for Hubballi Half Marathon on Sunday

November 16, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Nearly 3,500 people from different age groups are expected to participate in the annual Hubballi Half Marathon-2023 being organised by Hubballi Fitness Club in Hubballi on Sunday. The event carries a total prize money of ₹7 lakh.

Under the Hubballi Half Marathon, there will be five main categories, including the 3 km Fun Run.

The other four events are 21.1 km run, 15 km run and 10 km run and these will be held for men and women in the age groups of 18 to 35, 35 to 45, 45 to 60 and 60 plus.

The 5 km run will be for boys and girls in the age groups of 12 to 15, 15 to 18 and 18 plus.

The winners in 21.1 km, 15 km and 10 km run in the age group of 18 to 35 will take away cash prizes of ₹25,000, ₹15,000 and ₹12,000, respectively and there will be different cash prizes in all the events for the different age groups.

Fun Run

The Fun Run event is for 3 km and those above the age of 10 can participate. There is no prize money for the Fun Run event. In case kids less than the age of 10 years are interested in participating, they should be accompanied by their parents, the organisers have said.

Venue

The Half Marathon will begin from the KLE Institute of Technology, located opposite the Hubballi Airport, at 5.30 a.m. Race Kits for the registered participants will be distributed between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday. For details, call Ph: 8105909091 or visit https://hubballifitnessclub.com.