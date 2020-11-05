3,377 new cases, 34 deaths

The State on Wednesday reported 3,377 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of cases to 8,35,773. With 34 new deaths, the toll rose to 11,281. This is apart from 19 non-COVID-19 deaths.

As many as 8,045 persons were discharged on Wednesday taking the total number of recoveries to 7,88,780. Of the remaining 35,693 active cases, 928 are being monitored in ICUs. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 3.29%, Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 1%.

Bengaluru Urban reported 1,953 cases taking the tally to 3,43,507. With 16 of the 34 deaths from Bengaluru, the toll in this district rose to 3,917. Active cases in Bengaluru reduced to 18,806.

As many as 1,02,503 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours including 75,045 RT-PCR tests. The total number of tests rose to 82,88,179.