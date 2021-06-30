Karnataka

3,222 new cases, 93 deaths

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 3,222 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 28,40,428. Of these, 753 cases are from Bengaluru Urban.

With 93 deaths, the toll rose to 34,929. This is apart from 21 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons. As many as 14,724 persons were discharged on Tuesday, taking the total recoveries to 27,19,479. The State now has 85,997 active patients. While the positivity rate for the day touched 2.54%, Case Fatality Rate touched 2.88%.

Commemorating Pride Month, Manipal Hospitals conducted a vaccination drive for the transgender community and expanded its vaccine portfolio with Sputnik V on Tuesday. The hospital organised exclusive vaccination slots for members of the community and inoculated 155 of them on Tuesday.


