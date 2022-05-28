32-year-old man ends life

A 32-year-old man ended his life at his residence at Martur village in Shahabad taluk of Kalaburagi district on Friday. The victim, in his death note, blamed police officials and his in-laws for taking the extreme step.

The deceased has been identified as Manoj Shinde. According to the death note and the statement of Manoj’s wife Sita, the Shahabad police reportedly took Manoj to the station following a complaint by his brother-in-law. His brother-in-law suspected that his child was kidnapped by Manoj and his wife. Manoj was subjected to severe torture by the police for two days and then he slipped into depression, according to the statement.

In the note, he named his in-laws Saibanna Jogur, Sharanamma Natekar, Pratibha Nagesh, and Pratibha’s mother as being responsible for his death.

Residents of Martur village held a protest by keeping the body of Manoj outside the Shahabad police station. The protesters demanded action against the police for their alleged brutality.

The villagers relented and allowed the body’s burial after a senior officer reached the spot and assured them of stern action against the guilty police personnel.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)