GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

31,628 students to appear for II PU exams from Mysuru 

February 29, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

In all, 31,628 students from Mysuru will appear for the II PU examinations commencing from Friday.

The authorities have made all the preparations for the smooth conduct of the examination which will be conducted at 49 centres in the district. Of these, 26 centres are in rural areas and 23 centres are in Mysuru city.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner P. Shivaraju who reviewed the preparations on Wednesday directed the education department authorities to ensure that students were provided with basic amenities like desks and chairs, and ensure availability of drinking water, toilet facilities etc., at all centres.

He also said that CCTV cameras should be compulsorily installed in all classrooms to ensure that there was vigil and no scope for malpractice.

Besides, police security has been provided for all centres to ensure that prohibitory orders under Section 144 in a radius of 200 meters around every centre. All shops with photocopying facilities will be closed during the conduct of the examination, said Mr. Shivaraju.

A superintendent has been deployed for every examination centre and use of mobile phones in the examination centres have been banned and only the chief superintendent is exempted from it.  Security will also be provided for vehicles distributing the question papers to different centres from the treasury.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.