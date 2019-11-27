300-bed Jayadeva Hospitalto come up in Kalaburagi

The 135-bed Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research in Kalaburagi, which is now functioning on the premises of the Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences, has obtained approval from the State government to construct a 300-bed independent hospital in Kalaburagi.

After inspecting the area allotted for the proposed Hospital here on Tuesday, institute director C.N. Manjunath told presspersons that the foundation stone for the new hospital will be laid by February 2020. The hospital will come up on the 7.10 acres of land adjacent to the building of the District Health and Family Welfare Office at an estimated cost of ₹ 150 crore funded by the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB). The project would be completed within three years, Dr. Manjunath said.

The existing 110-bed hospital established in the GIMS building three years ago is now unable to cope with the demand; the city needed a bigger heart care facility. In the last three years, the hospital has treated thousands of cardiac patients; 13,404 patients have availed themselves of angiogram, angioplasty and wall plasty stent. As many as 411 open-heart surgeries have been performed. The Jayadeva institute of Kalaburagi has so far treated over two lakh out-patients, Dr. Manjunath added.

At present, there are eight cardiologists and five cardiac surgeons in the Kalaburagi branch. Besides the existing cardiac catheterisation lab (Cath Lab), the hospital will soon get a second such lab, Dr. Manjunath said and added that the new hospital building will have all facilities under one roof. These will include four operation theatres, four catheterisation laboratories, general OPD, Special OPD, CT and MRI Scan, emergency ICCU, auditorium, seminar halls and a guesthouse.

“Now, the Jayadeva hospital in Bengaluru has 700 beds. With an additional 300 beds funded by the State government and the Infosys Foundation, the facility will be upgraded to a 1,000-bed hospital. We have a 400-bed hospital in Mysuru and the Kalaburagi hospital will be upgraded to a 300-bed facility,” he said.

