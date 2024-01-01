GIFT a SubscriptionGift
30 colleges to take part in three-day cultural festival starting tomorrow in Dharwad

January 01, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Registrar of Karnatak University A. Chennappa addressing presspersons in Dharwad on Monday.

Registrar of Karnatak University A. Chennappa addressing presspersons in Dharwad on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Students from 30 colleges in Hubballi Dharwad are expected to take part in a three-day cultural festival, Sarthavaha-2024, to be held at Karnatak Arts College, Dharwad, from Wednesday.

Addressing presspersons in Dharwad on Monday, Registrar of Karnatak University A. Chennappa said that the event is being held in association with the Ministry of Tourism.

He said that the inaugural event of the three-day festival is scheduled at the Srujana Ranga Mandir on Karnatak College campus. Minister for Women and Child Welfare Lakshmi Hebbalkar will inaugurate it and Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Arvind Bellad will be a guest of honour.

Along with them, film director and writer Yogaraj Bhat and theatre director Yashwanth Sardeshpande will be special invitees.

Coordinator Jagadish K. said that as part of the three-day festival, there will be various competitions, including elocution competition, water colour painting, food expo and contest, folklore dance and singing, quiz, e-poster making, skit and rangoli drawing.

The valedictory session will be held at 4.30 p.m. on Friday. Singer Anuradha Bhat will be the chief guest. Municipal Commissioner Ishwar Ullagaddi will be a guest of honour.

