Karnataka

3-member panel to probe death in Victoria Hospital

The Medical Education Department has set up a three-member committee headed by C. Ramachandra, director of Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, to probe Monday’s incident where a 50-year-old patient jumped to death from the sixth floor of the emergency and trauma care centre on Victoria Hospital campus.

Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar told The Hindu that the panel would look into why and how the incident happened and also recommend how to avoid such incidents. Apart from Dr. Ramachandra, the committee comprises K.S. Manjunath, Dean and Director of Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College and K S Subramani, Associate Professor of Cardiology from Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology. “We have to submit our report in a week,” said Dr. Ramachandra.

