2nd PU supplementary examination to be held from August 12

Staff Reporter July 16, 2022 00:56 IST

The II PUC supplementary examination will be held on August 12 to 25 across the State. The Department of Pre-University Education announced the examination timetable on July 15.

On August 12, Kannada and Arabic exams will be conducted. Geography, Physics and Psychologies will be on August 13; Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit and French on August 16, and Chemistry on August 17.

Accountancy, Geology, Education, Home Science examination will be on August 18; Political Science and Maths on August 19, Business studies is on August 20, English on August 22, Economics and Biology on August 23, History and Statics on August 24, and finally Sociology on August 25.