29,456 candidates set to appear for SSLC exam in Dharwad

Precautionary measures being taken ahead of the examination

A total of 29,456 candidates have registered to appear for the SSLC examination which will be conducted in as many as 161 centres in Dharwad district.

Chairing a review meeting in Dharwad on Monday on the SSLC preparations in which officials from the Departments of Education, Police and Health took part, Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat B. Susheela said that there were 413 high schools in the district of which 119 were government, 141 private unaided and 153 were unaided. Amid fears of the possibility of a third wave of COVID-19, precautionary measures were being taken for conducting the examination, she said.

Compulsory vaccination

The ZP CEO said that teachers and other employees on examination duty should be compulsorily vaccinated.

The candidates appearing for the examination would have to undergo thermal screening and the examination hall should be sanitised before and after the examination compulsorily, she said.

Teachers trained

Deputy Director of Public Instruction Mohankumar Hanchate said that requisite training had been given to the teachers deputed for examination duty and on how to conduct online classes.

Already tests had been conducted twice in the district under Kalike Setu programme.

This apart, preparatory examination would be conducted from July 2 to 5 in accordance with the pattern set by the SSLC Board.

Helpline in place

Mr. Hanchate said that a helpline has been introduced (1800-4256758) to assist the students in coping with examination stress. The helpline would be active on weekdays from 2.30 p.m. till 5 p.m.

Multiple choice pattern

The board exam, this time will be conducted for two days and will be on a multiple choice pattern.

The students will be writing each paper of 60 minutes for 40 marks. The marks scored by the student will be doubled for 80 marks and 20 marks will be given for internal assessment.

Those with score above 90% will get Grade A+, those with 80% to 89% will get A, those with 60% to 79% will get B and those with 35% to 59% will be treated as C grade.