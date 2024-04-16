GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

28 candidates from Karnataka have cleared civil service exams of 2023

April 16, 2024 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Soubhagya S. Beelagimath has emerged as the State topper with 101 All India Rank.

Soubhagya S. Beelagimath has emerged as the State topper with 101 All India Rank. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As many as 28 candidates from Karnataka managed to clear Civil Services (Mains) Examination-2023 and Soubhagya S. Beelagimath has emerged the State topper with 101 All India Rank (AIR). The Union Public Service Commission announced the 2023 results on Tuesday. A total of 1,016 candidates have been recommended for appointment by the UPSC.  

An agriculture science graduate, Ms. Soubhagya from Davangere studied at Agriculture University, Dharwad. She cleared CSE in her second attempt without going to coaching classes. Her father runs a plants nursery in Davangere, while her mother is a homemaker. 

“In the first attempt, I was not able to pass even the preliminary exam. However, with more effort in the second attempt, I managed to get this rank. For this rank, I may get an Indian Police Service posting. But my dream is to become an Indian Administrative Service officer. At the same time, I have cleared the Indian Forest Service mains examination and am looking ahead to the viva. I plan to take CSE again to improve my ranking,” Ms. Soubhagya said. 

Nagendra Babu Kumar has got AIR 160. Senior IAS officer from the State’s cadre Rakesh Singh’s daughter Sanskriti Singh has secured an AIR of 366. Yashswini R., daughter of Pramila who is a section officer of Rural Development Department, has secured an AIR of 379. Visually challenged K.T. Meghna, already working as an Indian Information Service officer, has secured an AIR of 721. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.