251% increase in elder abuse post lockdown: Data

June 15, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The data provided by Elders Helpline 1090 and Elderline 14567 has revealed that elder abuse increased by 251% post lockdown.

While there were 193 and 229 complaints of abuse in 2020-21 and 2021-22, respectively, in 2022-23, the number of reported cases shot up to 575 in the city. While verbal abuse is the most prominent, amounting to 35%, it was followed by physical abuse (30%). The reasons were mostly property-related, money-related, or family disputes. In 52.19% of these cases, sons were the primary abusers.

While the Elders Helpline 1090 is a joint project of Nightingales Medical Trust and the Bengaluru City Police, Elderline is an initiative of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, along with the Department for the Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens, Government of Karnataka.

Since its launch in 2002, Elders Helpline has managed 3,44,132 calls and registered 11,938 complaints, of which 8,249 have been resolved. Elderline has received over 1,01,845 calls since its launch in 2021.

There has also been an increase in cybercrimes against senior citizens as they become an easy target due to the challenges they face while adopting technology. The helplines assist senior citizens to raise complaints with the cybercrime division of the Bengaluru City Police. Basaveshwara Nagar police station’s cybercrime division alone has received 148 cases of cybercrime committed against the elderly in 2022. In 2023, 60 cases have already been registered.

B. Dayananda, Police Commissioner, took part in the workshop ‘Role of police in combating elder abuse with special emphasis on cybercrimes on elderly’, which was held on the occasion of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, on Thursday. He said: “Society as a whole is with the elders because ultimately everyone is destined to become an elder one day.”

Radha Murthy, managing trustee of Nightingales Medical Trust, said: “The Maintenance Act is a part of the elders’ welfare, and awareness must be spread about the same. Awareness about the helpline is also not present, so I want to highlight the same. Senior citizens must be aware of their right to talk about problems that are otherwise hidden. Cybercrime must also be averted by denying compliance to urgent loan requests, expired details, and their renewal.”

Distressed elders in the city may call numbers 1090 or 112 and ask for Elders Helpline, WhatsApp the helpline on 8095 00 1090, or approach the officials at the office at Basaveshwara Nagar police station. Elders in Karnataka can also call on 14567 for assistance.