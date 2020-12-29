2.5 cm tumour removed from woman’s bladder

In what is claimed to be a first-of-its-kind surgery in the Kalyana Karnataka region, urologist Ravindra Patil with his team of doctors at V.L. Patil Super Specialty Hospital in Kalaburagi performed a rare surgery on a 35-year-old woman who was diagnosed with a mature teratoma (Dermoid tumour) in her bladder.
The patient consulted the doctor recently for acute pain in her bladder and also with symptoms of pilimiction (passage of hair in urine).
She was also suffering from occasional hematuria, while the pain in the bladder was subsistent for more than five years
“Upon cystoscopy evaluation, it was revealed that the woman had a 2.5 cm x 2.0 cm of hairy dermoid growth or (teratoma) in her bladder, and a biopsy revealed that it was benign,” Dr. Patil said.
Dr. Patil and other doctors — Smeeta Patil, Roshni Devi, Gururaj Deshpande, Mallikarjun Holkonde and anaesthetist Vani Pujari — performed the two-hour-long surgery on December 18 and excised the hairy teratoma growth from the bladder.
Elaborating on the case, Dr. Patil said, “In over 35 years of my experience I have never come across a case where a hairy teratoma measuring about 2.5 cm has been in the bladder.”
Teratoma is a germ cell tumour derived from all the three primitive layers of the embryo consisting of fat, sweat glands, hair and skin. Dr. Patil said that bladder teratoma is an extremely very rare pathology. Post-operation, the patient was discharged without any complication, he added.
