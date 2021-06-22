Karnataka

247 more seats in B.Sc. Agriculture course for students from farm families

Following the State Cabinet’s decision to increase reservation for students hailing from the families of farmers and agricultural labourers in admissions to B.Sc. course in Agriculture, from 40% to 50%, the number of seats for these category students in agricultural universities has increased from 983 to 1,230.

The total intake of seats in agricultural universities of Bengaluru, Raichur, Dharwad, and Shivamogga, and Horticultural University in Bagalkot and Karntaka Veterinary, Animal and Fisheries Science University in Bidar is 2,460.

The number of seats reserved for students hailing from agricultural families and farm labourers’ families in the University of Agriculture, Bengaluru, will be 380, University of Agriculture, Raichur –136, University of Agriculture, Dharwad, – 235, University of Agriculture, Shivamogga – 158, and Horticultural University, Bagalkot, – 158, and Karnataka Veterinary, Animal and Fisheries Science University, Bidar, – 163, according to a press release.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Reservation
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 22, 2021 9:18:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/247-more-seats-in-bsc-agriculture-course-for-students-from-farm-families/article34915021.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY