247 more seats in B.Sc. Agriculture course for students from farm families

Following the State Cabinet’s decision to increase reservation for students hailing from the families of farmers and agricultural labourers in admissions to B.Sc. course in Agriculture, from 40% to 50%, the number of seats for these category students in agricultural universities has increased from 983 to 1,230.

The total intake of seats in agricultural universities of Bengaluru, Raichur, Dharwad, and Shivamogga, and Horticultural University in Bagalkot and Karntaka Veterinary, Animal and Fisheries Science University in Bidar is 2,460.

The number of seats reserved for students hailing from agricultural families and farm labourers’ families in the University of Agriculture, Bengaluru, will be 380, University of Agriculture, Raichur –136, University of Agriculture, Dharwad, – 235, University of Agriculture, Shivamogga – 158, and Horticultural University, Bagalkot, – 158, and Karnataka Veterinary, Animal and Fisheries Science University, Bidar, – 163, according to a press release.