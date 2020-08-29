2,000 cases expected to come up for settlement at e-Lok Adalat

Dakshina Kannada Principal District and Sessions Judge B. Muralidhar Pai said here on Friday that about 2,000 cases pertaining to the district are expected to come up for settlement at the e-Lok Adalat scheduled across the State on September 19.
Speaking to reporters, Mr. Pai, who is also the chairman of Dakshina Kannada Legal Services Authority, said that the State has about 15,000 pending cases that are eligible to come up for settlement at the Lok Adalat.
The cases eligible pertained to motor vehicle claims, civil suits, recovery cases, cheque bounce cases, compoundable criminal offences, labour disputes, electricity and water bill disputes, matrimonial disputes, rent recovery issues, land acquisition cases, among others.
Litigant public can represent their cases through their advocates. They need not come to court.
They can attend Lok Adalat through video conferencing from the chambers of their advocates. Details can be had on Ph: 0824-244811. Litigant public who are willing to make use of this opportunity can e-mail to Member-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, through dlsamangalore@gmail.com.
