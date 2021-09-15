20 years’ RI for rape

A Shivamogga court has convicted a person accused of raping a minor girl and sentenced him to 20 years rigorous imprisonment, besides a penalty of ₹50,000.

Barkat alias Mohammed Gous Peer of Tipu Nagar in Shivamogga city, the convicted, had raped a nine-year-old on May 11, 2019. Shivamogga Women Police had registered the case under the POCSO Act. B.K. Latha, a PSI, had filed the chargesheet after the investigation.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge, on Tuesday, pronounced the judgment, according to a press release issued by Superintendent of Police B.M. Laxmi Prasad.

On failing to pay the penalty, he would have to serve six months of simple imprisonment. Of the penalty, ₹48,000 would be paid to the victim.